Switzerland considers war crimes complaint against Tzipi Livni

ed note–if anyone needed an explanation as to why there is this drive to rehabilitate Israel’s image around the world, it is instances/events such as this. Whether anything comes of it or not is immaterial–Even in the world of today where short attention spans, loss of memory and diminished critical thinking skills are the norm amongst the Judaized/Zionized West, nevertheless things such as this have sticking power and staying power, and when it is repeated enough times in news headlines, tends to have an effect on how people view the entire ‘Jewish state’ experiment and whether or not the governments of their particular countries ought to be supporting it politically, economically and militarily.