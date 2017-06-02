Mike Huckabee and Israel’s Apocalyptic Temple Movement Set the Stage for a Summer of Holy War

‘When the LORD your God brings you into the land you are to possess and casts out the many peoples living there, you shall then slaughter them all and utterly destroy them…You shall save nothing alive that breathes…You shall make no agreements with them nor show them any mercy. You shall destroy their altars, break down their images, cut down their groves and burn their graven images with fire. For you are a holy people unto the LORD thy God and He has chosen you to be a special people above all others upon the face of the earth…’–Book of Deuteronomy
Was a provocative West Bank march led by Christian Zionist honcho Mike Huckabee a sign of trouble to come?
ed note–please note what the chief rabbi quoted in this piece who is leading this group had to say–
‘God commanded us to go from city to city, conquering them,’ Chief Rabbi of the Temple Movement, Yisrael Ariel, explained in a closed meeting in 2014. ‘If they surrender and say, ‘From now on, there will be no more Christianity, no more Islam…’ then we will let you live. If not, you kill all of their men by sword…’
This is not a ‘Talmud’ thing, but rather a Torah commandment, to wit–
‘When the LORD your God brings you into the land you are to possess and casts out the many peoples living there, you shall then slaughter them all and utterly destroy them…You shall save nothing alive that breathes…You shall make…
View original post 1,541 more words
Advertisements