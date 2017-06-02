Lieberman said Israel ‘tweaked’ intel-sharing after Trump revelations to Russians

ed note–despite Lieberman’s assurances that the change would not affect the ‘close U.S./Israel intelligence sharing relationship, all can rest assured that when the BIG BANG arrives (which Israel is planning in the interests of scuttling Trump & co’s agenda vis a vis a ‘peace deal’ between Israel and the Palestinians) that this paradigm–the ‘damaged intelligence relationship’ between the US, Israel, and the West in the aftermath of Trump ‘leaking classified intelligence’ is going to be put into play in a serious way and could even wind up being the main justification of the impeachment proceedings that Judea, Inc is just itching to get started.