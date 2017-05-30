in Uncategorized 2 Words

Netanyahu– ‘Trump’s peace deal will come at a price for the Jewish state’

MUST READ

The Ugly Truth

ed note–all can rest assured that all the nicey-nice and kissy-face on display in the aftermath of Trump’s trip to Judea is part of the script and a necessary precursor to the execution of some major act of terrorism being planned by Netanyahu & co along the lines of what took place on 9/11, and when he talks about a ‘price being paid’, he isn’t talking about Israel, but rather about the US and anyone else who would dare put limitations on what Judea has deemed for herself appropriate.

View original post 157 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s