Netanyahu– ‘Trump’s peace deal will come at a price for the Jewish state’

ed note–all can rest assured that all the nicey-nice and kissy-face on display in the aftermath of Trump’s trip to Judea is part of the script and a necessary precursor to the execution of some major act of terrorism being planned by Netanyahu & co along the lines of what took place on 9/11, and when he talks about a ‘price being paid’, he isn’t talking about Israel, but rather about the US and anyone else who would dare put limitations on what Judea has deemed for herself appropriate.