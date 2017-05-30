Lavrov: West responsible for chaos caused by terrorism in Middle East

Sabba – The West is responsible for all the ills, misery, chaos, blood and destruction that the Middle East has been thru for at least the past 150 years and counting. Among the never ending list of crimes of the West against the Middle East, I would like to mention only 2, the consequences of which are still unfolding today.

The first one is Wahhabism. Wahhabism had been declared a heresy as soon as it emerged. Its founder and his followers had all been excommunicated by ALL the Muslims Scholars of the time, the Ottomans had crushed them and it was about to become a forgotten page of the history of Arabian Peninsula until Britain came along, financed it, armed it and gave it a new impulse, a new life and a new world-wide mission. Wahhabism had been declared as non-part of Islam as soon it surfaced, that profession of…