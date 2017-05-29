in Uncategorized 3 Words

Lapid: Entire Israeli security establishment is worried by Trump’s Saudi arms deal

a must read

The Ugly Truth

Israel didn’t know about the weapons sale ahead of time, says Lapid, and it gives the Saudis offensive cyber capabilities that could be directed against the Jewish state

ed note–jes’ a lil’ thingy to consider when trying to balance the various question marks surrounding Trump’s strategy in the region.

Pay particular attention to these passages–

“…once you give them the cyber ability, you cannot tell them that they can only direct it towards Iran. No, it’s going to be directed towards Israel as well. They could shut down the electricity in the room we are sitting in…’

‘One of the most notable aspects of the deal is that the Saudis will receive the Americans’ Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-ballistic missile system, the same type of battery that the US recently deployed in South Korea to…

