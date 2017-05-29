As Jews, nothing is more pertinent to our lives than the Torah

Nothing is more valuable to us Jews than the Torah. Why then have we forgotten that the Torah has nothing to do with meaningless words in printed books, and everything to do with unity?

First, as we have discussed on this site many many times, the often repeated notion passed around like a bottle of beer within ‘duh muuvmint’ that Jews don’t follow the Torah but rather the Talmud is patently false. It may sound good, may tickle a person’s fancy, but is not rooted in reality or the truth. The Torah, with all its commands to exterminate and enslave Gentiles is indeed their ‘how to’ manual for ‘being Jewish’ and anyone who claims to know otherwise is selling you a lemon.