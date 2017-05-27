in Uncategorized 0 Words

Trump wants talks to resume within a month

The Ugly Truth


Officials say President Trump wants Israel-PA peace talks to begin as soon as possible.

ed note–again, not that it should need extensive examination and repetition given its self-evident status, nevertheless, if there was one issue alone that would explain why Judea, Inc has from the beginning opposed a Trump presidency, it is on the issue of reining in Israel and the creation of a Palestinian state.

And no, it isn’t all ‘just an act’, as doubtless certain ‘experts’ will inevitably claim. The US–or at least certain sectors within it–have run out of patience in their dealings with Israel in the same manner as Rome did with Judea. And just as it was with Rome and Judea, it took 100 years, but eventually the empire was pushed to its limits and began dealing with this troublesome province with a heavy hand, and that is precisely what America is preparing to do now.

View original post 286 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s