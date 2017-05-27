Trump wants talks to resume within a month

ed note–again, not that it should need extensive examination and repetition given its self-evident status, nevertheless, if there was one issue alone that would explain why Judea, Inc has from the beginning opposed a Trump presidency, it is on the issue of reining in Israel and the creation of a Palestinian state.

And no, it isn’t all ‘just an act’, as doubtless certain ‘experts’ will inevitably claim. The US–or at least certain sectors within it–have run out of patience in their dealings with Israel in the same manner as Rome did with Judea. And just as it was with Rome and Judea, it took 100 years, but eventually the empire was pushed to its limits and began dealing with this troublesome province with a heavy hand, and that is precisely what America is preparing to do now.