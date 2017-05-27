Jared Kushner in trouble? Will he take Trump down with him? Now it’s in the “family.”

Earlier today, U.S. intelligence officials revealed that Jared Kushner, President Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, attempted to arrange communications between Trump’s campaign and Russia. Kushner’s Russia connections have been under scrutiny for months, and with this new development in mind, it’s no wonder the Democratic National Committee has responded by calling for him to be fired.

According to The Hill, DNC deputy communications director Adrienne Watson said in a statement that, in light of this new information, Trump’s only option is to fire Kushner.

Subscribe to our Youtube Channel

‘Trump has no choice but to immediately fire Kushner, whose failure to report this episode on his security clearance is reason enough for a criminal investigation.’ ‘The next question is whether the President authorized this, because no one stands between Trump and Kushner on the chain of command.’

The Washington Post reported on Friday that, in a December meeting at Trump Tower, Kushner met with Sergei Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the U.S. and “discussed the possibility of setting up a secret and secure communications channel between Trump’s transition team and the Kremlin.”

Kislyak also told his superiors in Moscow that Kushner proposed this arrangement during the meeting, which was also attended by former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who was ousted after it was revealed that he did exactly what Kushner appears to have done — lied about his ties to Russia.

Firing Kushner certainly seems to be the most logical course of action, especially since people have been calling for him to be disciplined in some way for months now.

In April, a group of House Democrats, led by Rep. Don Beyer (D-Virginia), called for the suspension of Kushner’s security clearance after they learned that he failed to disclose on security clearance forms the meetings he had with Russian officials during Trump’s transition period.

Watson echoed this call just yesterday when she said:

‘The FBI’s Russia investigation reached Trump’s backyard, and now it’s in his house. Kushner’s security clearance should be suspended until the FBI’s findings are complete.’

Trump will surely resist calls for Kushner to be dismissed; however, with all this information stacked against him, it’s not likely that he will last much longer, no matter what the president wants.

Learn more about the allegations against Kushner in the video below, available via