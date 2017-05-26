Skip to content
Libido Dominandi: Sexual Liberation & Political Control E Michael Jones’ interview on his book and he mentions the sequel to Libido Dominandi which is his book “Monsters from the Id” For more please visit http://www.culturewars.com Historian and former Professor, Dr. E. Michael Jones is editor of Culture Wars Magazine and author of many books including Libido Dominandi: Sexual Liberation & Political Control, The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit and Its Impact on World History, and Barren Metal: A History of Capitalism as the Conflict between Labor and Usury. The point of pornography, the point of the sexual revolution, is to break down traditional moral values because morality is your only defense against the rich and the powerful. This is the really insidious nature of the sexual revolution is that it actually gets inside you. And you actually start to defend your own oppressors because you claim it’s “freedom;” because you want to do what you want to do. And you don’t understand that you’re only free to do what is right; not to do what you want, no matter what that is. And if you break away from just doing what is right, you’re going to end up being enslaved by the people who control the environment. And that’s what happens. The most incredible thing of all is it feels as if there’s a secretive, small group of people that are brainwashing us all. Absolutely taking the whole society in a direction they….It’s as if they wrote it down on a piece of paper and make it a reality. Now, You got the oppressed championing the oppressor; thinking it’s ‘freedom.’ this is the great thing about sexual liberation as a form control. You celebrate your own chain. You got all these people celebrating their bondage by saying they’re “free.” That’s the genius of it. This is what the Marquis de Sade recognized. This is what Wilhelm Reich recognized. There’s a whole stream of theoreticians in this regard that I mention in Libido Dominandi. Sigmund Freud is another example, although it was more on a personal level. It wasn’t on a mass level. “We aspire to corrupt in order to rule.” Giuseppe Mazzini (1805-1872) Freemason leader. Porn is a favorite weapon of colonizers. When Israel took over Palestinian TV stations in the West Bank, they broadcast porn. After the US invaded Iraq, porn flourished. For most people, sex has become an addiction. Porn is the crack. In the 19th Century, the British fought the Opium Wars because the Chinese wouldn’t take their “medicine.”