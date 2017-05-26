in Uncategorized 5 Words

US conducts yet another hearing on alleged Russian meddling in 2016 election The ex-CIA chief John Brennan has been summoned to yet another hearing into alleged Russian meddling in the US presidential election. It comes as the word impeachment is increasingly being heard in the media and online. But some people are using different methods, in their attempts to drive Trump out of office. RT’s Emily Sui has more.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s