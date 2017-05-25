By Staś

There are a lot of hot spots in the world were the potential to trigger all-out nuclear war . The DMZ in Korea. Pakistan and India China and Japan. are all potential hot spots for conflict. None quite compare to the war scenarios that can result from “The Israeli–Palestinian conflict “.

If you’re a person who gives any real thought to world events. You have at one time or another said to yourself. “The end of the world will come from Israel.” That the USA USSR cold war scares are nothing compared to the very real possibility of all out nuclear war as a direct result of endless scenarios because the chosen people of the State of Israel come into conflict with another power group.

We must recall who has used atomic weapons? Was the use of and creation of the “atomic bomb” an American project or a Jewish one?

Who has the will to use nuclear weapons?

This is why the most difficult task for any President of the United States is dealing with the “The Israeli–Palestinian conflict “. Nothing compares. No domestic issue no foreign policy issue even comes close the difficulty of trying to deal with war and peace in “The Holy Land” . This is the real burden of all US presidents since even before 1948.

Dealing with this issue has led to the death or humiliation of many US presidents.

President Truman for instance had been sent letters “tainted with toxic chemicals” they were intercepted but Truman was scared into recognizing The State of Israel in 1948. Michel Collins Piper mentions this in Finale Judgement . One of his sources was none other then President Truman’s own daughter Margret.

Margert Truman writes:

“In the summer of 1947, the so-called Stern Gang of Palestine terrorists tried to assassinate Dad by mail. A number of cream-colored envelopes about eight by six inches, arrived in the White House, addressed to the President and various members of the staff. Inside them was a smaller envelope marked “Private and Confidential.” Inside that second envelope was powdered gelignite, a pencil battery and a detonator rigged to explode the gelignite when the envelope was opened. Fortunately, the White House mail room was alert to the possibility that such letters might arrive. The previous June at least eight were sent to British government officials, including Foreign Secretary Anthony Eden. The British police exploded one of these experimentally and said it could kill, or at the very least maim, anyone unlucky enough to open it. The mail room turned the letters over to the Secret Service and they were defused by their bomb experts. The Secret Service still screens all our mail.”

President Jimmy Carter angered the Israelis when he tried to bring them to the peace table. Carter was humiliated by the Jewish Controlled media and the CIA in the form of the botched US hostage rescue as well as the “October Surprise”. Also photos of Carter looking weak and unable to finish a marathon helped to finish him off. Part of this attack on Carter was because he and then Director of CIA Turner fired out of control CIA black operatives. Also Turner told the Israelis no special access to US intelligence. Even worse Cater pursued peace in the ME Carter tried hard to force the peace issue and he President Muhammad Anwar el-Sadat looked good in the eyes of the world because they were going for peace, thus he and Sadat had to go.

On a side note. CIA Operative Ed Wilson who latter would spend many years in prison for allegedly selling plastic explosives to Libya.(Many think Wilson took the fall guy)had stated a CIA backed security group who was working with Egyptian security forces to protect Mr Sadat was suddenly pulled of the security detail or rather was “stood down” “The CIA trained guard which was supposed to protect Sadat was stood down and marshalled sixty meters behind the podium, where they could do nothing to protect the Egyptian President.”

The American Royal family the Kennedy’s were locked in a silent struggle with the Jewish Mafia and the State of Israel and that family has been nearly wiped out or disgraced one way or another.

Reagan for the most part a was sympathetic to the Jews however, his great popularity was tarnished in the form of the Iran- Contra scandal. The media in the US made sure the American public perceived the Iran- Contra as an American evil deed.

Even President George H. W. Bush “Bush the Sr.” (Skull&Bones) whom we think of as a great villain was targeted by Mossad when he went against Israeli interest.

According to former Mossad agent, Victor Ostrovsky, elements of the Mossad were plotting an attempt on the life of President George Bush. The reason: according to Ostrovsky, Bush was hated by the Mossad and considered an enemy of Israel.

Some may recall the “vomiting incident” ” Bush had when he was meeting with the PM of Japan?

Israel at that time became much more supportive of then VP Dan Quayle. Does this remind readers of the not so subtle favoritism towards the current VP Pence within the Israel first GOP?

Go a bit farther back and recall what happened to pro-business President McKinley. He was gunned down by a close supporter of Jewish anarchist Emma Goldman. McKinley like Trump was a businessman and an “America first” kind of president.

Look into the strange assassinations or the political downfalls of many US Presidents and you will find it had nothing to do with what was reported by the press.

Indeed, now one to my main point. Put aside all of the other issues that people hate Trump for his perceived sexism his trash talk during his campaign in short the battles produced by the identity politics. Even healthcare or jobs. Even “the Wall” these are all important matters, However next to dealing with the conflict in “The Holy Land”. All these political issues pale in comparison. Because what we’re talking about are numerous scenarios that could lead to Nuclear war. Even civil war among hardliners within Israel itself produce the distinct possibility of a world ending nuclear war.

So before you join in and attack President Trump for whatever reason or if you view him as a complete puppet remember he is trying to push for a deal in an attempt to reduce the chances for what could be nuclear war.

It is unlikely that the push for a ME peace deal is solely the idea of Mr. Trump. Indeed, the Deep State and even some of the “Jews”don’t complete agree with the dangerous direction the United States Empire is going.

It is true at some point you would have to say that Jews living within the United States behind the all want Trump to reduce the number of Islamic people coming into the US as well as Roman Catholic and Christina Latino’s. Who knows? That is an angle I hve not seen being discussed

There are other big issues but avoiding nuclear war is the main issue at had. Now more then ever. Because Russia is back and has sufficient power to check the US power. The night mare for the US is coming true China Russia and Iran alliance is reality.

We are not told a lot of things. We must wait to see what happened. Those following events that are unfolding must read between the lines and be prepaid to settle for the “least of the worst outcomes.

Don’t assume the worst it is better to support Trump. Like it or not he is the only hope. We must hope that there enough invisible power behind Trump to sustain him though his ME peace plan. There are good people out there honest Jewish people patriot members of the military and intelligence services that have come to the aid of Trump openly. Let us hope there are enough behind the scans power brokers baking him.

Were not told why wars happen on certain dates and times. Dates and meanings are deeply hidden within Kabbalah.

Perhaps there is some symbolic date that has been chosen to end it all. A 911 or 11,11, or specified time that the world will end, This could very well be the case.

Which power group will win out?

Perhaps a real change is coming and it will be good?

Trump is attempting to avoid nuclear war because of The Israeli–Palestinian conflict “. Numerous news stories prove this to be the case beyond a shadow of a doubt.

“Tillerson: Trump “Put a lot of Pressure on Netanyahu and Abbas to Comprimise

Abbas wants to talk peace. Trump wants to push for a peace deal. Israel is again getting pressure to go to the peace table. Will they continue to make fun of Trump on American Late night TV? Impeach Trump for “Russiagate” Will they try to say Trump is insane and not fit to be President? They will have a hard time getting rid of Trump. He has the ego and he has the tools to survive. He will make deals “the movement” will not like so he can survive.

Things were looking good within the new peace effort by Trump.

“I had a great meeting this morning with President Mahmoud Abbas and I can tell you that he is ready to reach a peace deal,” Trump said.

Then a major terror attack in Manchester England at a “Ariana Grande” concert filled with young kids. No end to the fear an attack like this creates. The timing with Trumps push to the peace table is suspicious.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took a last minute shot at Mr. Abbas:

“If the Manchester attacker was Palestinian and the victims Israeli, the terrorist’s family would receive a stipend from Mahmoud Abbas.”

What will happen next how far will “they” go to end peace?

Perhaps all the way.

