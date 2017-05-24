Trump’s Israel Love Offensive Might Carry a Hefty Price Tag

Trump believes that both Netanyahu and Abbas are ripe for making history.
As of now, Trump has no plan, but he’s determined to try and determined to succeed, and fast. The bottom line of the Trump’s charm offensive at the Israel Museum is that the Israeli government and the Palestinian leadership are approaching the moment when they’ll have to make tough decisions and painful concessions.
Trump told Israelis what they want to hear. But Trump is undeterred from his goal of Israeli-Palestinian peace, and unlike Netanyahu, believes both sides are ready to make history
