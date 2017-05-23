in Uncategorized 0 Words

Why Trump’s Western Wall Visit Is Actually Bad News for the Israeli Right

The Ugly Truth

No sitting U.S. president has ever visited the Kotel before. The fact Trump broke with convention has nothing to do with fulfilling the Israel lobby’s wildest dreams

ed note–a very revealing piece although the author is certainly off base on both counts with his assertion that Trump–unlike his predecessors–isn’t serious about ‘bringing peace’ to the region. Please note as well the very frank admission by our esteemed Hebraic author that indeed it is the goal of the Jewish state to bring about this ‘wild dream’ known as ‘Greater Israel’.

View original post 721 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s