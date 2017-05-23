Rabbis for Peace urge Trump to abandon ‘land for peace’ slogan

‘It is critical to remind him, through whatever means possible, of the great folly inherent in the idea of ‘two nations for two peoples’
ed note–jes’ a lil’ reminder/wake up call to all those who foolishly buy into the ‘Jews for peace’ BS that whenever that first word beginning with the letter ‘j’ is attached to it, that whatever the topic of discussion happens to be, it means that the members of that group approach the entire paradigm with another ‘j’ word in mind as the foundational basis upon which their perspective and discourse operates, and that ‘j’ word is Judaism.
And Judaism is very clear on this issue–the land between the Nile and Euphrates belongs to the Jews, case closed, next item. To them, even THINKING about the creation of a ‘Palestinian state’ within the Nile and Euphrates risks the wrath of the Jewish god YHWH, so just plain ‘fugghettaboutit’…
View original post 371 more words
Advertisements