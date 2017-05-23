Islamic State claims Manchester concert bombing

Video purports to show perpetrator as supporters celebrate UK terror attack that killed 22 and injured 59
ed note–an ‘oldie but goodie’ quote is somewhat appropro here, from Netanyahu himself–
”Regarding what took place on September 11, well it’s very good…Well, it’s not good, but it will generate immediate
sympathy for Israel.”
So, at THE VERY MOMENT that Trump is in Israel, prostrating, bowing, bending over north, south, east and west in order to ‘prime the pump’ in getting a peace deal started between Israel and the Palestinian people she oppresses on a daily basis as a religious duty, BOOM, an horrific bombing takes place that throws Trump off balance and gives the Jewish state all the ammo she needs in ‘setting the tone’ in terms of creating a Palestinian state.
Truly, the Jews must be God’s chosen people, because every single time they need something like this to happen…
View original post 322 more words
Advertisements