Islamic State claims Manchester concert bombing

So, at THE VERY MOMENT that Trump is in Israel, prostrating, bowing, bending over north, south, east and west in order to ‘prime the pump’ in getting a peace deal started between Israel and the Palestinian people she oppresses on a daily basis as a religious duty, BOOM, an horrific bombing takes place that throws Trump off balance and gives the Jewish state all the ammo she needs in ‘setting the tone’ in terms of creating a Palestinian state.