in Uncategorized 0 Words

Warmth and scale of Trump-Saudi embrace could spell trouble for Netanyahu

The Ugly Truth

Image result for trump in saidi

Full of flattery, the Saudis say they believe the visionary, strong, decisive US president can cut a peace deal, and they’re ready to help. But their formula is anathema to the Israeli government

ed note–there are many more dimensions attached to this arms deal with the Saudis than simply Trump wanting to help Sunnis kill Shia. The Jews don’t like it for obvious reasons–Saudi is getting high tech weaponry that can be used against Israel that far supercedes the effectiveness of the bottle rockets launched from Gaza periodically.

More than this though is the talk of the peace deal which the Saudis (as corrupt as they are, they still recognize the political advantages that exist for them at home and in the region in general if they can be seen as the biggest Arab player in securing a deal) adopted in 2002 and which the Jews oppose.

For those inclined…

View original post 977 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s