How They Do It– ‘Why Religious Zionism Is Growing Darker’

ed note–Everything taking place in the Middle East right now vis a vis Israel and her insatiable thirst for the shedding of Gentile blood and territorial expansion–was as difficult to predict as New Year’s Day falling on January 1st. Being ‘the Jewish state’ means that it is based upon ‘Jewish values’ that emanate exclusively from the Torah, which has made explicitly clear now for thousands of years how Gentiles are to be ‘dealt with’ in terms of creating the ‘Jewish state’, to wit–