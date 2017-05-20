in Uncategorized 199 Words

Leaked Documents Reveal Chuck Schumer As Most Corrupt Politician in History of USA

chuckschumerthreatLeaked Documents Reveal Chuck Schumer As Most Corrupt Politician in History of USA

We all know Chuck Schumer and the Democrats are hopelessly corrupt. It is baked in their DNA and there is no changing them. They have denied their corruption for years but newly leaked court transcripts destroy this false narrative.

Supporters of Bernie Sanders are suing the DNC for rigging the primaries. And the defense Chuck as the leader of the democrats employs in the just released transcript will ruin him forever.

Sanders supporters accused the DNC of fraud and playing favorites to pick Hillary Clinton and rampant corruption and enrichment.

These are the lawsuit’s allegations:

Count 1, Fraud by the DNC Donor Class and the Sanders Donor Class.

Count 2, Negligent misrepresentation by the DNC Donor Class and the Sanders Donor Class.

Count 3, Violation of Section 28-3904 of the District of Columbia code by the DNC Donor Class and the Sanders Donor Class.

Count 4, Unjust enrichment by the DNC Donor Class.

Count 5, Breach of fiduciary duty by the Democratic Party Class.

And Count 6, Negligence by the DNC Donor Class.

The response from DNC lawyers is devastating and will ruin them forever by exposing who they really are.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s