Disappointed about the about the big money Saudi Arms Deal? Of coarse. However, read between the lines. “Many of the armaments in U.S.-Saudi deal will help Saudi strikes in Yemen “be more precise,” Sec. Tillerson says

ed. Yes, we would prefer Trump tell the American people what we want to hear about Saudi Arabia. That is not simply not going to happen. However Tillerson gives a ray of hope and a clue to what’s really going on. Rex Tillerson is sending a subtle , important message to the Saudis here. We want to make a big deal. But hey bomb the right people. Not ordinary people of Yemen bomb the final terror groups. (that are Mossad) Remember Trump and Rex are deal makers . If Trump did make any attempt to block this deal the arm makers the would blow him away. The MI6 the CIA and House of Saud want this arms deal. You can’t block it. So, why not make some cash and pressure them to bomb the right guys? Read between the lines It is what it is. Given the power of the “Deep State” This is the best we can hope for. That in between the distasteful oil and arms deals “Populist Trump” can reassert USA dominance without killing to many innocent people. I am sure Iran is not happy happy little lectures for Mr. Tillerson. However, Iran can fight they will not be happy about this. However, I think Iran will prefer shift deal maker Trump and oilman Rex of full all out war with the Clintons.

Tillerson: “”Many of the armaments in U.S.-Saudi deal will help Saudi strikes in Yemen “be more precise,” Sec. Tillerson says. Also he states repeatedly we must keep up the pressure on the “rebels” That is the rebels in Yemen. This is the Trump administration trying to survive trying rein in Israel and the House of Saud while still trying to make some cash. The Saudis seem willing to make deals. “Saudi Arabia says President Trump’s upcoming visit will help in the fight against extremism”

Keep the wolves at bay. Roger Stone has condemned the “deal making “. Be realist I say.

