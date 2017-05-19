in Uncategorized 0 Words

Vladimir Putin sends message to Russia-Islamic World Conference

THE DURAN – “Today, many Islamic nations face serious challenges, such as the escalation of terrorism and militant extremism, sharp increases in ethnic and religious controversies, of economic and social problems. I would like to emphasise that the Islamic world can fully count on support and assistance from the Russian side.

I am confident that together we can do a lot to strengthen international security and stability, to build a fair, democratic world order that would be free from any form of intolerance, discrimination and dictatorship imposed by force”. CONTINUE READING

