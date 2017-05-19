TRUMP FIRE EVERYONE PLEASE!‘Trump surrounded by hostile staff’ – ex-Pentagon official Leaks from within the government and especially within the intelligence community have plagued the Trump administration since the start of his presidency. A recent count has revealed that as much as 60 percent of the National Security Council is composed of holdovers from the Obama administration. Some in Trump’s circle believe this may be the root of his problems in implementing his policies, even calling the situation “a soft coup.” RT America’s Manila Chan reports. Then, presidential historian and biographer Doug Wead joins “News with Ed” to discuss Trump’s embattled presidency, the appalling media bias defining our era and the corporate interests which, he argues, don’t accept the outcome of the election and are desperate to reverse it by any means possible.