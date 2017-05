TIMES OF ISRAEL – I am a Jewish supremacist. Please don’t misunderstand me. Jews are just as foolish and myopic as everyone else. In fact, frequently, Jews are worse. It is bad to claim clean hands while subjugating a native populace under military rule. It is worse when the subjugators are the “Chosen People.” I am not a Jewish supremacist because of Jews, I’m a Jewish supremacist because of Judaism.