WHY WON’T TRUMP ADDRESS THE KNESSET WHILE IN ISRAEL?

ed note–for those of us living in the real and regular world, we can just speak plainly about things without the need of going into deeply symbolic moves and gestures. Not so with those operating at the political level involved in all of this.

Trump not addressing the Knesset–just like his being scheduled to only spend 15 minutes (or less) at the Yad Vashem Hollerco$t museum and his insistence that Netanyahu not accompany him to the Whining-n-Wailing Wall, is being done to send a message as well, not the least of which is that as President of the United States, he does not need the validation of the Israeli law making body.