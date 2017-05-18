in Uncategorized 0 Words

Top Israeli, American Officials Meeting to Figure Out Trump Intel Leak

The Ugly Truth

Officials want to clear up matter before president comes to Israel next week

ed note–all can rest assured that despite the sterile language being used, that nevertheless it is pure, 666% gangsterese and that the sole reason for this meeting is for Israel to convey to Trump the threat that unless and until he acquiesces and agrees to drop his plans for brokering a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians that they will drag this latest scandal out to the furthest reaches it is capable of being taken, including utilizing all Israel’s control over Congress in getting impeachment proceedings started against him as indeed they did with Bill Clinton who also was pushing for a peace deal.

View original post 661 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s