Putin calls flap over Trump’s meeting with Russian diplomats ‘political schizophrenia’

Putin warned that the United States’ anti-Russian rhetoric could backfire.
“You know what surprises me? They are destabilizing the internal political situation in the United States under anti-Russian slogans,” Putin said, according to Tass. “They either do not understand that they are harming their own country, which means they are just shortsighted, or they understand everything, and that means that they are dangerous and unscrupulous people.”
