in Uncategorized 0 Words

Israel said to be the source of intel Trump gave to Russians

The Ugly Truth

NY Times warns info could ‘find its way to Iran’

ed note–So, a mere few days before Trump goes to Israel and gives his speech at Masada where he is expected to announce that a ‘change of weather’ has taken place vis a vis unbridled American support for Israel, and as such, Uncle Sam has adopted an ‘independent’ position with regards to the Palestinian situation, and VOILA–a news scandal breaks re-igniting the inferno that Netanyahu and his people lit months ago intimating that Trump was a ‘puppet of Putin’, but this time, for added flavor, (in galvanizing the pro-Israel Christian right) it is now intimated that Trump ‘betrayed our ally, the Jewish state,’ by passing along ‘classified intelligence’ to Russia, who is aligned with Syria and Iran.

The only thing missing in writing this script is Spielberg. 

View original post 927 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s