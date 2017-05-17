Israel said to be the source of intel Trump gave to Russians

ed note–So, a mere few days before Trump goes to Israel and gives his speech at Masada where he is expected to announce that a ‘change of weather’ has taken place vis a vis unbridled American support for Israel, and as such, Uncle Sam has adopted an ‘independent’ position with regards to the Palestinian situation, and VOILA–a news scandal breaks re-igniting the inferno that Netanyahu and his people lit months ago intimating that Trump was a ‘puppet of Putin’, but this time, for added flavor, (in galvanizing the pro-Israel Christian right) it is now intimated that Trump ‘betrayed our ally, the Jewish state,’ by passing along ‘classified intelligence’ to Russia, who is aligned with Syria and Iran.