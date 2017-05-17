Israel Gets a Bitter Taste of Trump’s Mayhem and Meshugas

If the president renamed the White House ‘Kremlin-West’ and Washington ‘Putingrad Heights’ – would the GOP finally confront him?
ed note–
‘The worst-case scenario is that Trump is indeed the Kremlin’s kept man, a Manchurian president who is successfully carrying out his handlers’ orders to destabilize Washington, sap its strength, erode its self-confidence and sabotage its standing and relations around the world.’
If after all this, it still isn’t obvious to certain know-it-alls within this ‘movement’ that Judea is gunning to have Trump removed, then nothing will.
