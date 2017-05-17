Former Mossad chief: ‘We need to punish the Americans’

ed note–and there you have it folks, the real reason for all the noise about Trump ‘leaking classified information’–to put him in an adversarial position vis a vis Israel just prior to his visit there where he is planning to put the muscle on Netanyahu in resolving this Palestinian situation. By his having ‘endangered’ the Jewish state by ‘leaking classified info’ to the Russians who are aligned with Iran and Syria, the picture being crafted is that the ENTIRE move to resolve the Palestinian situation is in effect a ‘Russian operation’ with Trump as the ‘asset’ or the ‘pawn’ of Vladimir Putin, whom the Jews hate and want to see removed as much as they do Assad, Nasrallah, and Trump himself.