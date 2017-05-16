in Uncategorized 20 Words

Trump Team To Israel: ‘Wailing Wall Not Your Territory, Belongs To West Bank’

However, it could be something more. Tillerson repeated the word “Palestine” during a discussion of the peace process on Sunday.

THE FORWARD – Planning for President Trump’s upcoming trip to Israel descended into chaos Monday when a U.S. official reportedly told Israeli counterparts that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could not accompany the president on his visit to the Western Wall.

The American official suggested that the holy site is “not your territory. It’s part of the West Bank,” Israel’s Channel 2 reported Monday.

