Senior member of Trump team reported to have told Israelis: ‘Western Wall is not your territory’

ed note–Something to keep in mind is

the possibility that this is entirely made up in order to throw Trump off balance prior to his arrival. Although it is more than likely the official position which Trump and his team do indeed maintain with regards to Israel and the basis upon which they plan to take things in working out a peace deal with the Palestinians, it is also possible that the Jews ‘made this up’ and that in effect, it is ‘fake news’. How better to kick Trump in the groin and have him enter Israel grimacing in pain and unable to exert any authority than to release a story such as this prior to his arrival?