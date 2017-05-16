Demonization Of George Soros Is Anti-Semitism

HAARETZ – In most nations, having a billionaire financier and philanthropist would be a source of great pride, a person many elected officials would want to cozy up to.
Not for George Soros.
The demonization of the American-Hungarian billionaire and Holocaust survivor has spread across Central Europe, with the 86-year-old increasingly accused by nationalists of using his money to force his liberal values, including support for refugees, on their societies.
