Bennett: We must tell Trump Palestinian state ‘ain’t going to happen’

ed note–the question that must be asked is thus–Since Israel constantly argues that she MUST retain the lands she stole in ’67 for ‘security reasons’, if the US offers Israel some sort of iron-clad security agreement whereby US military resources are utilized in preventing any type of conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, why on God’s green earth should Israel oppose this? If indeed, the Jewish state is all about ‘peace, peace, peace’, there can be no better recipe for such than what Trump appears to be about to offer.