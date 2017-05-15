(How bad could this get? Prelude for an even bigger attack?)Cyber attack latest: Vladimir Putin blames US for hack as thousands more computers hit by ransomware

Here’s a dispatch from Neil Connor in Beijing:

More than 4,000 educational organisations were among the 30,000 ‘institutions’ to have been paralysed by the global cyberattack, which is known as Wanna Decryptor ransomware, or WannaCry, Qihu 360, an anti-virus software firm said.

Reports in China said more than 20,000 petrol stations operated by China National Petroleum Cooperation could only process cash payments because of Internet issues over the weekend.

The National Business Daily reported on Monday that the company’s computers went down at 1pm on Saturday, with 80 percent of the systems returning to normal by midday on Sunday.

“Petro China has taken emergency measures to cope with WannaCry ransomware attacks,” a company official told the media outlet.

Chinese media also cited university students complaining about pop-ups appearing on their computers which demanded ransom payments, or else they would lose all their documents.

Wu Xingyong, an official from Yunnan Agricultural University, in south-west China, told thepaper.cn that eight students had been hit by the attack.

Other reports said breaches had occurred at Hangzhou Normal University, Shandong University and Jiangsu University in eastern China.

Beijing’s Tsinghua and Peking Universities, and Guilin University Of Electronic Technology were also affected.

Police officers in Shandong province were forced to unplug all of their computers when the cyber attack struck, reports said.

A Chinese expert criticised the United States over the breach, following suggestions by researchers that it used hacking tools developed by the US National Security Agency.

Qin An, director of the China Institute of Cyberspace Strategy, told the Global Times newspaper that the attack “again reminds the world of the great harm the US’ network hegemony and its network weapons can bring about.”

Cybersecurity is one of the most contentious issues between the US and China.