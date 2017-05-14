Trump’s Treatment of COmey Is the Stuff of Which Netanyahu’s Nightmares Are Made

‘Netanyahu and company can pray for the kind of divine intervention that saved their hides before, such as the Monica Lewinsky scandal that sapped Bill Clinton, or, though a billion times different of course, the Twin Towers bombing that changed Bush’s course…’ TUT MG
Lame reaction of Republican lawmakers and strong support of GOP voters for FBI director’s dismissal is bad omen for Israel’s right wing
ed note–I/we will spare the reader with the usual extended commentary, other than to say pay attention to those parts highlighted in red, and especially the following ominous reference to a major terrorist attack in the US to derail Trump’s push for the creation of a Palestinian state, to wit–
