Trump to Meet With Abbas in ‘Palestine,’ His Social Media Chief Says

rein in the present apocalyptic situation

While some countries recognize the State of Palestine, the United States does not

ed note–this was not a ‘glitch’, a ‘faux pas’ or a ‘snafu’. As Trump has demonstrated from the beginning of his campaign, he uses Twitter and other social media in order to get a conversation started in a way that benefits his agenda and interests, and if need be, ‘adjusts’ it later after the SHTF. He wanted the word ‘Palestine’ put out there in order to convey the idea that it is a place whose name has already been carved into stone and into history and that he is going to do what is necessary in order to rein in the present apocalyptic situation

