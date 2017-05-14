in Uncategorized 0 Words

Netanyahu Responds to Tillerson: U.S. Embassy Move Would Advance Peace ‘By Shattering Palestinian Fantasy’

The Ugly Truth

ed note–again, we’ll save everyone the extended commentary other than to highlight what Bennett had to say–

‘Any agreement based on dividing Jerusalem is sentenced to failure’…

…As in ‘death sentence’…

Yes indeed, if Trump does manage to move forward with the plans of creating a Palestinian state, we will all find out first hand what a ‘light amongst the nations’ Israel is when she starts blowing things up, including (or perhaps especially) in the US.

View original post 900 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s