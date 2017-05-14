Netanyahu Responds to Tillerson: U.S. Embassy Move Would Advance Peace ‘By Shattering Palestinian Fantasy’

ed note–again, we’ll save everyone the extended commentary other than to highlight what Bennett had to say–
‘Any agreement based on dividing Jerusalem is sentenced to failure’…
…As in ‘death sentence’…
Yes indeed, if Trump does manage to move forward with the plans of creating a Palestinian state, we will all find out first hand what a ‘light amongst the nations’ Israel is when she starts blowing things up, including (or perhaps especially) in the US.
View original post 900 more words
Advertisements