Dershowitz: Jews made America great

The Ugly Truth

AMERICA USRAEL

“I’m a very strong believer that peace should be tried as an option. We should try every option of peace before we have to resort to other forces, but the only way peace will be achieved, is if Israel remains qualitatively superior to all– all– its neighboring countries (…) We are the most affluent successful generation of Jews anywhere in the world, that’s the good news. This is the best of times. It’s also the most dangerous of times (…) I’m very encouraged about the future of Israel and strength of Israel. I’m very encouraged about the future of the American Jewish community. We are a very influential community.

We deserve our influence. I hope all of you will participate in this great period of Jewish American, Jewish Israeli life, you have so much to contribute. Use what you’ve earned, use your influence to support Israel and support Jewish values.

