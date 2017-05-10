Washington Loves General McMaster, But Trump Doesn’t

ed note–a very telling piece describing the inner workings of Fort Trump that remain hidden from public view and which gives an important perspective as to how things really work, and particularly the manner by which Trump finds himself surrounded by hold-overs and others who are sabotaging his efforts at every turn.

The point being, next time something goes haywire, whether it is a statement, move, or military strike that seems to be a continuance of the same old Neo-Con agenda from administrations past, keep in mind, as this piece–written by a journalist who has no love for Trump–clearly underscores, that it may not be Trump at all doing it.