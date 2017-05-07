in Uncategorized 0 Words

‘Love thy neighbor’

The Ugly Truth

ed note–jes’ a lil’ wake up call and a reminder that the next time some apologist for Jewdaism claims that it is a ‘universal religion’ that does not exalt itself above Gentiledom, using the oft-quoted phrase ‘love thy neighbor’ from the book of Leviticus as ‘proof’, that in fact ‘neighbor’ in the Judaic paradigm is SPECIFIC to Jews only and NOT to Gentiles. In addition, please note–as revealed by the writer’s own words, that this is based upon the teachings of the TORAH and not the ‘Talmud’ as so many ‘experts’ in this movement would rush to distinguish in trying to pull Judaism’s bacon out of the fire.

