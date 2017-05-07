Livni: Rhetoric from religious camp ‘worrying’

The Ugly Truth

Ex-Foreign Minister slams right-wing and religious parties, says she does not want to give citizenship to PA Arabs



ed note–not only the ‘Jewish state’ in Palestine, but the ‘Jewish state’ as it exists around the world in various forms–Judaic control of money, economies, media, politics, culture, etc–continually exists in a very precarious and dangerous balance. It can only exist as long as the Gentiles–who outnumber Jews at a ratio of around 99 to 1, remain unaware and unconcerned with what truly encompasses Jewish thinking and the Judaic ‘religion’.