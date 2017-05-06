In a prior video, Apocalypse Deferred, E. Michael Jones, editor of Culture Wars magazine, challenged Cardinal Raymond Burke’s claim that Christians and the Muslims worship a different God. Many viewers disagreed with Dr. Jones. In this video he defends his position in part by referring to the 1998 encyclical Fides et Ratio by Pope John Paul II. He explains the concept that God is Logos, which means reason and includes the law of non-contradiction. If you violate the law of non-contradiction you violate God who is Logos.

America is riddled with violations of Logos from its beginning, causing Americans to be unable to talk with others meaningfully. Islam also has not been able to deal with its own contradictions and violations of Logos. Dr. Jones proposes a way through this impasse by suggesting we recover the Greek philosophy that Augustine used to direct his Christian theology. Ironically Dr. Jones says the beginning of the rejection of true philosophy and reason began with the follower of Augustine, Martin Luther. From there philosophy dead ended with the son of a Lutheran pastor, Friedrich Nietzche, and Michel Foucault.

Today President Trump and the American government are manifesting that they can not communicate and reason well enough to govern properly without resorting to unnecessary force. With the nations in the Middle East are in a similar predicament. We have a real problem unless we can discover a much better way to talk with each other.

