ADL slams Trump’s order on religious freedom

The order, said the ADL in a statement, “will foster inappropriate religious entanglement with politics, campaign donations and special interests,” and “likely encourage divisive manipulation of religious organizations by campaign donors who are not subject to customary campaign finance laws.”

What really has the ADL and its parent corporation, Judea, Inc–so nervous is that as a result of this, priests, pastors, preachers, Imams and others of the non-hebraic variety will be free to speak their minds about the various political/cultural/social disorders plaguing America, and, more importantly who is responsible for it. The ADL does not have any concerns when ‘religious entanglement with politics, campaign donations and special interests’ happens to be taking place when Jewish interest are involved, only when Christian and Isamic interests are.