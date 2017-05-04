Trump’s welcome for Abbas is so warm he might as well have been hosting an Israeli leader

In gracious remarks, US president makes clear he considers PA president to be part of the solution, not part of the problem
ed note–No, this isn’t all ‘an act’…
No, this isn’t all ‘just for show,’ to hide he’s a ‘ZY-nist’…
Trump–and equally important, the powerful individuals/institutions behind him–are serious about this, not because it is the ‘fair’ thing to do or the ‘moral’ thing to do, but rather because–like someone who has just learned he is going to drop dead of a heart attack any second now because of all the vices he has enjoyed over the years and therefore decides to quit ‘cold turkey’–these individuals/institutions understand that America now stands at the precipice of her own destruction and that these steps MUST be taken, all the Judaic screeching and hollering be damned.
And, no, a ‘peace deal’ that leaves the Palestinians with only half their country and after…
View original post 690 more words
Advertisements