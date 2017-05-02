‘The State of Israel is the fulfillment of a mitzva’

ed note–jes’ a lil’ reminder/wake up call to all of those who have allowed their common sense to be hijacked by the seductive words of various groups/individuals claiming that ‘Judaism and Zionism’ are mutually exclusive ideas and that ‘Judaism forbids the creation of a Jewish state’. Nothing could be further from the truth. Judaism is 666% kristol clear on this matter as laid out in various passages of the Torah, to wit–