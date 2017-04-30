Why Is Zionism Called Zionism?

The Ugly Truth

Theories for the origin of the word reach into long-forgotten eras of history, and the speculated origin in ‘wild cat’ isn’t necessarily the most fanciful.

ed note–I/we don’t expect the reader to wade through all the minute details of the writer’s thesis but instead to focus on a few minor details contained therein–

1. The religious roots of Zionism. Indeed, as the evidence shows and has shown from the beginning, Zionism is indeed rooted in Judaism and anyone–whether they are secular or else those ‘good Jews’ at Neturei Karta–who try and make the ridiculous argument that ‘Judaism and Zionism are different and distinct’ are either fools or liars, borrowing on oft-used phrase from the irreplaceable Mike Piper.