In a revealing interview, Trump predicts a ‘massive recession’ but intends to eliminate the national debt in 8 years

ed note–as we have pointed out here many times, the entire Trump phenomenon is an act of desperation in and of itself. It is the last hand in an apocalyptic poker game and a desperate last-ditch effort to keep the empire breathing a little bit longer. All Trump’s pandering to AIPAC and the nice things he has said about Israel, Netanyahu, etc, is theatre, no different than what JFK himself did when running for the Presidency prior to his assassination by Israel. The difference is now that we are much further along and much closer to D-Day and H-Hour then we were in 1963.