Israeli NGO Gave Thousands of Dollars to Judaic terrorist who murdered Palestinian Teen

The organization provides free legal services to right-wing activists also gave money to other prominent Jewish terrorists and their families, Channel 10 report shows

ed note–There are no ‘right wing activists’–they are Judaic terrorists acting out the protocols of their Judaic religion which commands that Gentiles be subjected to the most extreme forms of violence imaginable, to wit–

‘When the LORD your God brings you into the land you are to possess and casts out the many peoples living there, you shall then slaughter them all and utterly destroy them…You shall save nothing alive that breathes…You shall make no agreements with them nor show them any mercy. You shall destroy their altars, break down their images, cut down their groves and burn their graven images with fire. For you are a holy people unto the LORD thy God and He has chosen you to be a special people above all others…

