Erdogan says Turkey won’t wait at Europe’s door forever

ed note–yes, Erdogan is a dog. His direct role in the misery and suffering of Syria is beyond he definition of a warcrime.
Nevertheless, this is how politics oftentimes works. The Europeans/Americans/Israel dangle the prospect of Turkey joining the EU as contingent upon Erdogan allowing his country/resources to be used in destroying Syria, something for which he may not actually be ideologically inclined to do, and yet he does it.
The Turks would be wise to consider the entreaties from the East–notably Iran and Russia–as a better option than crawling into bed with the devil where you will be forced to do God knows what.
