Erdogan says Turkey won’t wait at Europe’s door forever

The Ugly Truth

ed note–yes, Erdogan is a dog. His direct role in the misery and suffering of Syria is beyond he definition of a warcrime.

Nevertheless, this is how politics oftentimes works. The Europeans/Americans/Israel dangle the prospect of Turkey joining the EU as contingent upon Erdogan allowing his country/resources to be used in destroying Syria, something for which he may not actually be ideologically inclined to do, and yet he does it.