US-Israel extradition battle looms in case of teen JCC bomb hoaxer

The Ugly Truth

Youth, said to be unrepentant, was charged on 31 counts in the US on Friday and faces a lengthy jail term there; Israel is set to charge him on Monday

ed note–there are 2 reasons why Israel is reluctant/unwilling to extradite the terrorist to the US–

1, Generally–except in those cases where the refusal to do so would generate so much negative attention that could be a gateway towards bigger problems–the Jewish state does not extradite Jews to face Gentile courts. Since Judaism permits any and all acts of chicanery, violence, deception and every other crime imaginable towards Gentiles, in the eyes of the Jewish state, no ‘crime’ has occurred.