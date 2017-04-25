Flight Bombs and Airport Shootings: Inside Israeli Bomb Hoaxer’s Indictment

The Ugly Truth

Threats to JCCs are just tip of the iceberg, with damning list of indictments against U.S.-Israeli teen spanning extortion, assaulting police and drug trafficking; extradition battle looms



ed note–much of the story is a re-hashing of things we already know, but there is something very vital to consider appearing in the piece as is contained below–

‘If Israel refuses to extradite him to the US, it would represent a break in policy, because since the 1990s it has agreed to extraditions with the proviso that, once sentenced, Israelis convicted overseas can serve out potential jail terms in an Israeli prison.’

The question that must be asked is–WHY?

WHY would Israel refuse to extradite the ‘yoot’–as the JMSM is trying to portray him–and particularly when considering the sheer size, scope and seriousness of the crimes that took place almost exclusively in the US?